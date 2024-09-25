Panic Attacks – 30% Increase in Israelis Seeking Psychological Help

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel reported that an increase of 30 percent has been registered among its citizens seeking psychological help.

An increase of 30 percent was registered among Israelis seeking psychological help due to panic attacks caused by the attacks of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah on Israel, Israel’s Channel 14 reported, according to Al-Jazeera

An Israeli association that provides psychological support said on Tuesday that the increase was registered amongst residents of the north of the country and occurred in the last two days, Al-Jazeera reported.

Channel 14 pointed out that hundreds of thousands of the residents in the north are living a new reality due to the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli channel added quoting Ofer Yehezkeli, the deputy mayor of Kiryat Shmona in the north, that the schools were closed due to security developments and the nonstop sound of sirens.

Hezbollah’s Military Capacity

A report published on Tuesday by the Wall Street Journal outlined Hezbollah’s formidable military capabilities and warned of the potentially severe consequences Israel could face if it engages in a full-scale war with the Lebanese group.

According to the WSJ, recent Israeli airstrikes and remote-controlled explosions demonstrated Israel’s superiority in intelligence and technology. However, if an all-out war broke out, the conflict dynamics could rapidly shift since Israel would face “strategic disadvantages.”

“Hezbollah wouldn’t seek to win a war with Israel in a conventional sense. Rather, it would aim to mire Israeli forces in a war of attrition, much as Hamas, a smaller and less well-armed group, has managed to survive Israel’s 11-month assault on Gaza,” the WSJ stated.

Border War

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

In recent weeks, however, the intensity of the fighting has increased, leading to concerns that an all-out war between Hezbollah and the Israeli army is imminent.

Israel has occupied parts of Lebanon for decades and has only left the country in 2000, following stiff Lebanese resistance under Hezbollah’s leadership.

Israel attempted to re-occupy Lebanon in 2006 but failed in what Lebanon considers a major victory against Israel.

Israel, however, continues to occupy parts of Lebanon, namely the Sheeba Farms region.

Hezbollah has vowed to recover every inch of Lebanon that has been occupied by Israel contrary to international law.

