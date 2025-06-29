LIVE BLOG: Iran Reveals War Facts as Israel Weighs End to Genocide | Khan Yunis: ‘Serious Incident – Day 632

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chaired a high-level security meeting on Sunday at the Southern Command headquarters on Sunday, as US President Donald Trump publicly called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the return of Israeli captives.
Meanwhile, Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades launch multiple attacks in southern Gaza amid Israeli media blackout and internal military disputes.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 56,500 and injured 133,419 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Occupation Army Demolishes Residential Homes South of Khan Yunis City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Despite talks about an Israeli desire to end the war, the Israeli army’s demolition of Palestinian homes continues in earnest, with the latest reported destruction taking place at the moment in the southern areas of Khan Yunis.
Israeli Artillery Shelling on Jabaliya
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources reported that Israeli occupation forces are carrying out artillery shelling on Jabaliya, located in the northern Gaza Strip.
Children Killed by Bombs and Hunger as Gaza Death Toll Rises
Child Faces Starvation and Malnutrition Amidst Crippling Siege
SOCIAL MEDIA: A young girl is facing hunger and malnutrition amidst a suffocating siege, as the occupation prevents the entry of aid and goods into the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Airstrike on Displaced Persons' School in Gaza; Casualties Among Aid Seekers
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft have bombed Al-Falah School, which is sheltering displaced individuals in the Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat reports one fatality and 23 injuries due to an Israeli strike targeting people waiting for aid on Salah al-Din Street, south of the Wadi Gaza area in the central Gaza Strip.
A Tormenting Ordeal for Families of Martyrs and Missing in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: Thousands of families in the Gaza Strip are facing extreme difficulty obtaining death certificates for their loved ones. Official bodies are refusing to issue death certificates for anyone whose body has not been examined, whose entry into the Strip’s hospitals has not been registered, or who cannot provide a “death verification report.”
Israeli Paper: Washington Plans to Pressure for Gaza War End
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Times of Israel newspaper has revealed, citing a US official, that Washington plans to pressure the Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs to end the war on Gaza.
Oxfam Official: New Aid Mechanism in Gaza Inhumane
ARAB MEDIA: The Director of Peace and Security at Oxfam, speaking to Al-Jazeera, stated that the new aid centers in Gaza are “horribly designed.” He further emphasized that the new aid mechanism in the Gaza Strip is “inhumane.”
Israeli Strikes Target Displaced Shelters and Residential Areas, 72 Killed Since Sunday Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian sources report that Israeli aircraft bombed Al-Falah School, which is sheltering displaced individuals in the Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Large-Scale Demolitions in Eastern Khan Yunis: Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reports that the Israeli army is carrying out extensive demolition operations of residential blocks in the eastern part of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
72 Fatalities in Gaza Since Sunday Dawn: Sources in Gaza hospitals have reported that 72 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since dawn on Sunday.
US to Pressure Israel to End Gaza War – Times of Israel
TIMES OF ISRAEL: An American official revealed that Washington plans to pressure Israel’s Minister of Strategic Affairs to work toward ending the war on Gaza, according to a report by The Times of Israel.
Heavy Israeli Airstrikes Pound Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli warplanes are conducting heavy and widespread airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media reports.
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 68 since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Medical sources in Gaza confirmed that the number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn on Sunday has risen to 68.
Israeli Officials: Ending Gaza War Not on the Table
ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli officials stated:
Prime Minister Netanyahu has not abandoned the war’s objectives.
Ending the war is not being considered.
Claims by the army that the “Gideon Chariots” operation is nearing completion are rejected; Hamas has not yet been defeated.
Only a deal aligned with Witkoff’s plan is being considered, after which Israel could return to the battlefield.
Hamas still maintains key leadership, organized forces, and operational control.
The army’s assessment of Gaza is incomplete.
Although the army claims to control 75% of Gaza, some ministers argue its intelligence is insufficient.
Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 63 since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn Sunday have killed 63 Palestinians, including 43 in Gaza City and northern areas.
Israeli Leadership to Resume Gaza War Talks on Monday
ISRAEL HAYOM: According to Israel Hayom, senior officials will resume discussions on the Gaza war on Monday.
Wounded in Israeli Strike on Displaced Persons’ School in Gaza City
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: At least two people were wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced civilians in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Netanyahu: Iran War Opened Door to Deal for Gaza Captives
NETANYAHU’S STATEMENT: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that the “victory” over Iran created several new opportunities for Israel, including a potential deal to recover captives from Gaza.
Israeli Army Opposes Full Reoccupation of Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Channel 12 reported that the Israeli military leadership, including the Chief of Staff, has voiced opposition to a full reoccupation of Gaza and is urging the government to pursue a prisoner swap agreement and define next steps.
Iran Reveals Only 5% of Defensive Power Used in Response to Israeli Aggression
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Iranian commander Mohammad-Reza Naghdi said Tehran used less than 5% of its defensive capabilities in response to Israel’s June 13 aggression, stressing that Iran’s core military strength remains fully intact.
Al-Qassam and Al-Quds Brigades Shell Israeli Troops in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA (citing Resistance sources): Al-Qassam Brigades and Al-Quds Brigades announced joint shelling of Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the European Hospital and Qizan al-Najjar areas south of Khan Yunis.
