LIVE BLOG: Iran Reveals War Facts as Israel Weighs End to Genocide | Khan Yunis: ‘Serious Incident – Day 632

ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli officials stated:

Prime Minister Netanyahu has not abandoned the war’s objectives.

Ending the war is not being considered.

Claims by the army that the “Gideon Chariots” operation is nearing completion are rejected; Hamas has not yet been defeated.

Only a deal aligned with Witkoff’s plan is being considered, after which Israel could return to the battlefield.

Hamas still maintains key leadership, organized forces, and operational control.

The army’s assessment of Gaza is incomplete.

Although the army claims to control 75% of Gaza, some ministers argue its intelligence is insufficient.