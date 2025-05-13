Israeli Strikes Kill 11 – UN, Aid Agencies Warn of Gaza Starvation Crisis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 11 Palestinians Tuesday, as the UN warned famine threatens the entire population of Gaza amid a deepening siege and aid blockade.

At least 11 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since early Tuesday, according to medical sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, UN humanitarian agencies have once again raised the alarm over the growing threat of famine in Gaza, now in its 19th month of war, displacement, and severe restrictions on humanitarian aid.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that hospitals received 46 bodies and 73 wounded in the last 24 hours.

Al Jazeera’s correspondent said an Israeli drone strike on the Martyrs’ Roundabout in the Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed one person and injured others. Another person was killed in a separate strike on the Nuseirat refugee camp, also in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Journalist Hassan Islayh was killed at dawn when Israeli forces targeted the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. Islayh had been receiving treatment at the facility when the strike occurred. His funeral was held shortly afterward.

In a related development, the Ministry of Interior in Gaza confirmed the killing of Brigadier General Ahmed Al-Qudra, head of the Anti-Narcotics Police and member of the Police Command Council, in an Israeli airstrike on Khan Yunis.

The ministry condemned the assassination as part of Israel’s ongoing campaign against Gaza’s civil and security institutions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KinderUSA (@kinderusa)

UN: Catastrophic Hunger

As the Israeli blockade of Gaza enters its third month, UNRWA has called for an end to the siege and the immediate entry of humanitarian aid.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres is deeply concerned by a recent UN-backed report showing that one in five people in Gaza is experiencing famine, while the entire population faces extreme levels of food insecurity.

His spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric, highlighted that the vast majority of children in Gaza are enduring severe hunger — a conclusion reached by 17 UN agencies and NGOs.

According to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), 470,000 people in Gaza are now in Phase 5 — the highest level of food insecurity, indicating catastrophic hunger.

In a joint statement, the World Food Programme and UNICEF warned that famine now threatens the entire Gaza Strip. Hunger and malnutrition have significantly worsened since Israel halted all aid entry on March 2.

The agencies said more than 116,000 tons of food — enough to feed one million people for up to four months — remain stalled at Gaza’s borders, urging the international community to act immediately to resume aid delivery.

Hamas: Famine Policy Is Intentional

Hamas issued a statement warning of a catastrophic deterioration in Gaza’s humanitarian conditions. The group said famine is intensifying rapidly due to the ongoing siege and the systematic denial of food and medical aid.

It emphasized that aid distribution must be handled by UN and governmental organizations, not the Israeli military or its affiliates. The statement accused Israel of deliberately creating famine conditions and demanded that all crossings be opened under UN supervision to allow aid to flow without Israeli interference.

(PC, AJA)