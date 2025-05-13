LIVE BLOG: New US Proposal | Journalist Assassinated by Israel in Gaza – Day 585

Palestinian journalist Hassan Islih was assassinated while receiving treatment inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.
Israeli media reported that US envoy Steve Witkoff presented a new proposal to Israeli officials, while US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of his regional tour.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,862 and injured 119,648 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Trump Welcomed in Saudi Arabia with Ceremony, Set to Attend GCC Summit
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday morning, marking the start of his first official foreign tour since taking office in January.
The four-day trip will also include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, with a focus on securing major agreements amid ongoing regional challenges.
Israeli Strikes Kill 11 - UN, Aid Agencies Warn of Gaza Starvation Crisis
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Israeli airstrikes killed at least 11 Palestinians Tuesday, as the UN warned famine threatens the entire population of Gaza amid a deepening siege and aid blockade.
Israeli Drone Targets Motorcycle in South Lebanon
LEBANESE MEDIA: An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Houla in south Lebanon.
An Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Houla in south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/gsrw0xn3ai
46 Killed and 73 Injured in Gaza in 24 Hours
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Hospitals in the Strip received 46 martyrs and 73 injured people in 24 hours.
Israel Releases 9 Palestinian Prisoners From Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office reported the arrival of 9 released prisoners, freed by the occupation, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.
Three Killed in Bombing of Sheja'iyya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Three Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing of the Sheja'iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/79abv0A7cW
Israeli Police Launch Operation to Arrest Haredim Who Did Not Comply With Service
ISRAELI MEDIA: The police launched an operation to arrest young Haredi men who did not comply with military service orders.
Palestinian Journalist Hassan Islayh Targeted Twice by Israel, Killed in Hospital Bed
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: At dawn on Tuesday, Israeli warplanes struck the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, assassinating Palestinian journalist Hassan Islayh inside his hospital room as he was recovering from injuries sustained in an earlier attack. According to local sources, the strike also wounded several other patients at the hospital.
Islayh was recovering from a previous assassination attempt when Israeli forces struck the hospital’s burns unit, killing him and injuring other patients.
Witkoff Presented Netanyahu With New Exchange Deal Proposal
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper, citing sources, reported that Witkoff presented Netanyahu with a new exchange deal proposal during their meeting yesterday. The proposal aims to advance a path that offers a horizon for ending the war. The proposal is based on the idea that a comprehensive deal leading to a permanent and long-term ceasefire could make Hamas more flexible.
Hamas Condemns Assassination of Journalist Hassan Aslih
HAMAS STATEMENT: Hamas stated that the Israeli enemy forces committed a cowardly assassination crime against journalist Hassan Aslih by targeting him while he was receiving treatment in the hospital. Hamas added that Aslih’s assassination is a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and reflects the moral and media bankruptcy of the occupation
Killed and Injured in Bombing of Bureij Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in a bombing carried out by an Israeli drone on the Martyrs’ Roundabout in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Trump Arrives in Saudi Arabia at Start of Regional Tour
AL-JAZEERA: US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia at the start of a four-day regional tour that includes Qatar and the UAE, during which he hopes to conclude major agreements, amid difficulties in achieving settlements to regional wars, including the Israeli war on Gaza.
US President Donald Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia at the start of a four-day regional tour that includes Qatar and the UAE. pic.twitter.com/xtfeox6SJ1
Lieberman: Netanyahu Wants to Prolong War Until Elections
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yisrael Hayom newspaper quoted the head of the “Israel Our Home” party, Avigdor Lieberman, as saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not intend to eliminate Hamas, but wants to prolong the war until the elections.
Netanyahu Attacks Biden Administration
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attacked the administration of former US President Joe Biden during his meeting with wounded soldiers, saying that its pressure cost Israel a price in blood. Netanyahu added that the pressure from the Biden administration prevented Israel from completing the mission, but things have changed now and they will destroy Hamas.
UNRWA: Gaza Residents Face Risk of Famine
UNRWA: Gaza residents face the risk of famine after 19 months of conflict, mass displacement, and strict restrictions on aid, adding that the siege on Gaza must be lifted to allow aid to reach those in need.
Israel Shells Al-Tuffah and Sheja'iyya Neighborhoods
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation artillery shelled the Al-Tuffah and Shuja’iyya neighborhoods, east of Gaza City.
Israeli Official: We Have No Choice But to Deal With Trump's Decisions
REUTERS: Reuters quoted an Israeli official as saying that there are risks to Israel from a president whose decisions are unpredictable like Trump, adding that they realize that Trump can transform his relationship with the United States’ historical allies, and they have no choice now but to deal with Trump’s decisions.
Israeli Occupation Shells Wounded at Nasser Medical Complex
AL-JAZEERA: Two Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli shelling of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis. The government media office in Gaza stated that the occupation is shelling the Nasser Medical Complex and committing a crime that resulted in the martyrdom of wounded people receiving treatment.
A funeral is held in Khan Younis for journalist Hassan Eslaih, assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Nasser Medical Complex. pic.twitter.com/3aMp6qRRKj
Israeli Government Criticizes Trump Administration
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported that government ministers criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump in a security session regarding the agreement to release the Israeli-American captive soldier Idan Alexander.
Israel Shells Zaytoun Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces shelled the south of the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, with artillery.
Israeli Airstrikes East of Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes on the large town of Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Gaza Media Office: Number of Martyred Journalists Rises to 215
STATEMENT: The Government Media Office in Gaza announced that the number of martyred journalists in the Strip has risen to 215 after the martyrdom of journalist Hassan Islih.
The Media Office added that journalist Islih was martyred while receiving treatment inside the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 13 reported that government ministers criticized the administration of US President Donald Trump during a security meeting regarding the agreement to release the captured Israeli-American soldier, Idan Alexander.
