Israeli Supreme Court Rejects Appeal to Release Hunger-Striking Prisoner Awawdeh

The Israeli Supreme Court rejected on Sunday the appeal request submitted for the release of Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who has been on hunger strike for 172 days, despite the severe deterioration in his health conditions, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to Awawdeh’s lawyer, Ahlam Hadad, the court rejected the appeal request, which demanded the prisoner’s immediate release.

Hunger-Striking Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh Rejects Israeli Suspension of Administrative Detention Order https://t.co/6PLYQ9ACwk via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/dYe1gQCH6h — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 20, 2022

Awawdeh was supposed to be released on September 15, while his lawyer submitted an “immediate release” request for the prisoner to be released on September 1.

The Israeli top court denied the request after the Shin Bet filed a “confidential file” to the judge.

Awawdeh, 40, from the town of Idna, in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil), broke a 111-day fast last month after being reassured by Israeli prison authorities that his administrative detention would not be renewed.

Hunger-Striking Prisoner Khalil Awawdeh Rejects Israeli Suspension of Administrative Detention Order https://t.co/6PLYQ9ACwk via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/HEzxPDz1nE — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 22, 2022

He resumed the hunger strike a week later after the occupation authorities reneged on their promise not to end his unfair detention order.

Two weeks ago, the Israeli military court of Ofer allowed his lawyer and a physician to visit him for the first time to prepare a medical report about his health condition and submit it before the court to look into his release.

The father of four has been in jail since 27 December 2021 and has been placed in administrative detention, without charge or trial.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)