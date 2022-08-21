Israeli Occupation Forces Detain NGO’s General Director, Keep him in Custody

Israeli forces detained on Sunday Khaled Quzmar, the General Director of the Defense for Children (DCI) organization, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The organization said in a tweet that “Khaled Quzmar, @DCIPalestine ‘s General Director, is in Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) custody as Israeli authorities again escalate attacks against @DCIPalestine , @alhaq_org , @addameer_ps and others.”

It added that Quzmar was summoned for interrogation by the Israeli Security Agency.

An eyewitness at Ofer military base saw Quzmar escorted into Shin Bet premises around 3:20 pm. Quzmar was not allowed to have legal counsel accompany him. We are waiting for updates. — Defense for Children (@DCIPalestine) August 21, 2022

“Quzmar received a phone call at 2:25 pm local time from a Shin Bet agent summoning him for interrogation. He went to Israel’s Ofer military base soon after…,” said the organization.

“An eyewitness at Ofer military base saw Quzmar escorted into Shin Bet premises around 3:20 pm. Quzmar was not allowed to have legal counsel accompany him. We are waiting for updates.”

Last week, Israeli forces raided the headquarters of seven Palestinian human rights and civil society organizations in the occupied West Bank cities of Ramallah and al-Bireh and ordered the places to be shut down, according to local sources.

The heavily-armed soldiers stormed the offices of the organizations, muscled inside, tampered with the contents, seized office equipment and documentation, shut down the main entrances with iron plates, and left behind military orders declaring the organizations unlawful.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)