Israeli Troops Raid Cells, Assault Palestinian Prisoners in Megiddo

Israeli occupation forces last night raided cells of Palestinian prisoners and assaulted and injured many of them in the Israeli prison of Megiddo, said the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS).

According to the PPS, the raid occurred after a large group of prisoners were forcefully moved by the occupation authorities from Gilboa to Megiddo prison, during which the Megiddo prison director broke into a hassle with one of the prisoners. The hassle reportedly developed into a large-scale raid by the special prison forces and commandos.

The Israeli Prison Service (IPS) has recently escalated its aggressive raid attacks against Palestinian prisoners, most notably in the prisons of Ofer, Megiddo, and Gilboa. In addition, the Israeli prison authorities escalated the policy of moving prisoners from one prison to another.

Last Sunday, Israeli commandos accompanied by attack dogs raided the cells of the Palestinian political detainees at Ofer Detention Center, southwest of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, and assaulted and injured many of them.

The PPS said that the systematic transfer of prisoners between prisons aims to keep the prisoners in a state of chaos and instability, as well as to keep them always under pressure.

Around 5,700 Palestinians, including numerous women and children, are currently detained in Israeli prisons.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)