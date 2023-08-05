BREAKING: Tel Aviv Attack Leaves Several Israelis Wounded (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation police announced that at least one person was seriously injured in a shooting in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, which also resulted in the death of the attacker.

Palestinian groups considered the operation a “natural response to the crimes of the occupation” against the Palestinians.

The person suspected of carrying out the shooting was ‘neutralized’ by Israeli police, Israeli media reported.

He was seen lying on the ground, as ambulances rushed to take the injured Israelis to hospitals for treatment.

The inspector general of the Israel Police claimed that the attacker of Tel Aviv was from the village of Rummaneh in the Jenin district.

The incident took place in the Nahlit Binyamin area in central Tel Aviv.

At least three Jewish #settlers were injured today, one of them seriously, in a shooting operation in #TelAviv. pic.twitter.com/knvYPkstc7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 5, 2023

Palestinian Reactions

In the first reaction of the Resistance factions to the Tel Aviv operation, the Hamas spokesman said that the attack is a new confirmation of the Resistance’s ability to confront the Israeli occupation and to respond to its crimes against the Palestinian people and their holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque.

A spokesman for the Islamic Jihad movement also confirmed that the attack was an affirmation of the ‘Unity of the Squares’.

He described the attack as ‘a natural response’ to the daily killings carried out by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in the West Bank.

Israeli Army Radio alleged that the perpetrator of the shooting attack in Tel Aviv was a member of the Islamic Jihad movement.

The shooting comes a day after 19-year-old Palestinian Jamal Maatan was killed in an attack by settlers on the village of Burqa in the occupied West Bank.

Residents of Burqa village said settlers entered their village on Friday evening, threw stones at them, and set cars on fire.

Washington expressed concern over the increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinian villages in the West Bank, which are witnessing an escalation of raids and incursions by the occupation forces.

The number of Israel military and settler attacks has risen since the beginning of January, resulting in the death of at least 207 Palestinians, including children and women. 27 Israelis were also reportedly killed during the same period.

