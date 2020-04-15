Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Youth Center in Hebron

Jewish settlers attacked late last night a Palestinian youth center in the occupied section of the southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

هدا المستوطن الحاقد ، يستغل كورونا بخلع الاشجار الله يقطع ايديه. Israeli settlers again using Coronaoutbreak to damage our trees and cameras. More and more attacks everyday. Posted by ‎Youth Against Settlements شباب ضد الاستيطان‎ on Tuesday, April 14, 2020

The settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, attacked the center run by the Youth Against Settlements located in Tel Rumeida attempting to break into it.

Palestinian activists rushed to the center and got into a verbal showdown with the illegal Jewish settlers.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

Watch the video, Israeli settlers used #CoronavirusOutbreak to build a new outpost in Hebron, we had to leave our houses to prevent them, do you notice in the video a settler carrying his baby to participate in the event, he is the father of many them. pic.twitter.com/hIXSU2TRNo — Issa Amro عيسى عمرو 🇵🇸 (@Issaamro) April 12, 2020

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)