Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Shepherds in West Bank

Jewish settlers today assaulted Palestinian shepherds to the east of Yatta town, in the south of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Member of local popular committees, Rateb al-Jbour, said a group of settlers, under military protection, attacked Palestinian shepherds while herding their sheep in the open pastures claiming the area was a ‘state land’.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinian shepherds to the east of Yatta town, in the south of the occupied West Bank, today.#Act4Palestine pic.twitter.com/zTIcCbaKg1 — Palestinian hopes (@Awsh995) October 6, 2020

The settlers entered into a scuffle with the herders, who attempted to defend their right to access the pastures. No injuries were reported though.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Israeli settlers have repeatedly assaulted Palestinian shepherds. Here is what happened with Mufied, a Palestinian shepherds lives in the West Bank.. pic.twitter.com/QQINESJaeO — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) December 31, 2018

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)