GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacres in Rafah | Israel Besieges Baptist Hospital | Resistance Kill More Israeli Soldiers | Ansarallah, Hezbollah Escalate – DAY 74

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel is intensifying its attacks on all Gaza regions, including Rafah in the south, Bureij in the center and Jabaliya in the north. This escalation comes at a time that media reports continue to speak of ongoing talks, involving Arab mediators, about a possible prisoner swap. Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance continues to engage invading Israeli forces at several axes, with most battles currently taking place in Khan Younis and Jabaliya. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,453 Palestinians have been killed and 52,286 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES:

Tuesday, December 19, 5:25 pm (GMT+3)

HEZBOLLAH: We destroyed an Israeli Merkava tank, killing and wounding its occupants.

GREEK FM: Progressed negotiations to establish a sea corridor to transport goods to Gaza.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT

Israeli aircraft bombed two houses near Ain Jalut towers in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. One death and several injuries when the occupation bombed a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip. Injuries in artillery shelling by the occupation army east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli gunboats destroyed the minaret of Abu Musa Mosque west of Khan Yunis. A number of wounded arrived at the Nasser Hospital after Israeli reconnaissance planes targeted a house for the Al-Jaabir family in Khan Yunis camp. One Palestinian was killed and four wounded as a result of the occupation bombing of a residential apartment in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, December 19, 4:50 pm (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: 50 Palestinians were killed and 12 wounded as a result of the Israeli bombing of a building in the Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that the occupation army launched intensive raids on large areas in the northern, eastern and central Gaza Strip.

BRITISH PM: We would like to see a sustainable humanitarian truce that allows for the release of more hostages and the entry of aid into Gaza.

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli warplanes launched a series of raids on military sites and infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

ISRAEL TODAY: The Israeli shipping company “Zim” announced an increase in the container transportation price between $100 and $400 following the threats in Yemen.

Tuesday, December 19, 3:00 pm (GMT+3)

DIRECTOR OF AL-AHLI HOSPITAL: The hospital stopped working on Tuesday after the Israeli army stormed it.

ISRAEL TODAY: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting today with representatives of the families of Israelis detained in Gaza, in light of increasing demands from them to conclude a new exchange deal.

AL-JAZEERA: sirens sounded continuously in Avivim, Bir’im, Yaron, and several areas in Upper Galilee.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 19,667 Palestinians have been killed and 52,586 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-QASSAM: Our fighters clashed with an Israeli force of 12 soldiers, and targeted another that came to rescue them, leaving them dead and wounded in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

ISRAELI ARMY: 29 Israeli soldiers were injured in Gaza within 24 hours.

Tuesday, December 19, 2:00 pm (GMT+3)

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli air defenses intercepted a drone launched from southern Lebanon over the Hula Plain in the Upper Galilee, and confirmed that sirens sounded in the region.

ERDOGAN: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he reminded US President Joe Biden of the historic responsibility of the United States regarding stopping the war in the Gaza Strip.

AL-QASSAM: We targeted a military vehicle in Sheikh Radwan, north of Gaza.

HAARETZ: 2,800 Israeli soldiers are receiving treatment in the rehabilitation department.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We renewed its bombardment of Tel Aviv with a missile barrage in response to the Israeli massacres against civilians in the Gaza Strip.

ANSARALLAH SPOKESMAN: We only target ships heading to Israel. We commend the companies that announced the suspension of navigation to Israeli ports. Pressure must increase on Israel to stop its aggression and lift its siege of Gaza.

Tuesday, December 19, 1:20 pm (GMT+3)

DIRECTOR OF HEALTH MINISTRY IN GAZA: We received 150 dead Palestinians in the last 48 hours. Does of bodies are still under the rubble

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT:

Sounds of explosions shook the city of Khan Yunis resulting from Israeli raids, continuous artillery shelling, and clashes northwest of the city of Khan Yunis. The Israeli army announced the killing of two officers in the Gaza battles, one of them a deputy commander of a unit in Golani, during the battles with the Resistance in the Gaza Strip. Violent clashes between the Resistance and the Israeli army in the western areas of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip. Fierce clashes, including explosions, between the Resistance and the Israeli army, east of the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. Several homes were hit by artillery shells east of Al-Maghazi. Three Palestinians were killed as a result of the occupation bombing of a house in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. At least 29 Palestinians were killed as a result of occupation aircraft targeting 3 homes in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli army deploys its snipers in the vicinity of Jabaliya, north of the Gaza Strip. Israel forces open fire in the Al-Tawam area on the western axis of Jabaliya. Several homes were hit by artillery shells east of Al-Maghazi. Scores of Palestinians were killed in Israeli bombing of a residential square in Block 2 of Jabaliya Camp. Journalists Islam Badr and Muhammad Ahmed were injured by the Israeli forces’ bombing of the “Block 2” area in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. Scores of displaced people were killed and injured during the targeting of the Abu Awad family home in the Jabaliya camp. A raid by Israeli warplanes in the vicinity of the aviation junction south of Gaza City. Israeli aircraft target a large part of the Shawa Tower causing dead and wounded. Israeli army targets a mosque in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Israeli forces continue to bomb buildings and facilities in areas north of Gaza. Israeli helicopters open fire in the towns of Al-Qarara and Abasan Al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. Renewed Israeli raids on various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, December 19, 12:50 pm (GMT+3)

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed Israeli army crowds east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, with missiles and mortars. The Brigades confirmed that they caused direct casualties among their ranks, and that occupation helicopters were transporting the injured.

NYT: A poll conducted by the American newspaper The New York Times reported that 57 percent of Americans disapprove of the way President Joe Biden is dealing with Israel’s war on Gaza.

AL-JAZEERA: Two residential towers in the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City were subjected to Israeli bombing, resulting in killed and wounded.

WHO: It is unreasonable for the world to allow the Gaza war to continue

UNICEF: Children recovering from amputation are being killed in Gaza Hospitals.

REUTERS: The Norwegian company Wallenius Wilhelmsen decided to suspend all its trips in the Red Sea until further notice, and to redirect all ships scheduled to cross the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope route around the continent of Africa.

AL-JAZEERA: Hezbollah confirmed that it targeted the Israeli site of Metulla with appropriate weapons, and achieved confirmed casualties.

Tuesday, December 19, 12:00 pm (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: Intense Israeli bombardment on Beit Hanoun, north of Gaza.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The Ministry of Health in Gaza expressed its astonishment at the international silence regarding the massacres committed by Israeli forces in northern Gaza, and the occupation’s insistence on genocidal population.

AL-JAZEERA: 16 Palestinians were killed and more than 70 others were injured in the Israeli bombing on the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, December 19, 11:00 am (GMT+3)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the bombing of homes in Rafah rose to 30.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli occupation forces have turned Al Awda Hospital into a military barracks and are holding 240 people inside without water, food, or medicine.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (quoting US Officials): Biden believes that the time has come to conclude an exchange deal.

Tuesday, December 19, 10:00 am (GMT+3)

ANSARALLAH OFFICIAL: Our position on the Palestinian issue “will not change regardless of the formation of a naval alliance.”

BRITISH MARITIME TRADE AUTHORITY: We received a report of an incident 80 miles northeast of Djibouti, indicating that “authorities are investigating” .

AL-JAZEERA: Scores of Palestinians were martyred in an Israeli bombing of a residential square in the Jabaliya camp, northern Gaza Strip.

US SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: “Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea must stop, and we call on countries to publicly condemn these actions”.

GAZA MEDIA GOVERNMENT: The number of journalists killed by Israel since October 7 has risen to 97.

GAZA: Gaza has become the most dangerous place in the world for children.

REUTERS: The British Maritime Security Company Ambrey said it had received information about a possible attempt to board a ship 17 miles west of the city of Aden in southern Yemen.

Tuesday, December 19, 09:00 am (GMT+3)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Four members of the elite forces were among nine soldiers killed during the past 24 hours.

Tuesday, December 19, 07:30 am (GMT+3)

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT:

Causalities in an Israeli military strike targeting Zurub family in Rafah. Israeli forces besieged Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City. Fierce fighting in Khan Younis between Palestinian Resistance and Israeli army. Intense Israeli shelling of the town and refugee camp of Jabaliya. Three members of Abdulal family killed in Israeli bombing of Rafah. Two Palestinians killed and three wounded in Israeli bombing of Bureij in Central Gaza.

(The Palestine Chronicle)