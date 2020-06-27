Israeli Warplanes, Artillery Bomb Sites in Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes and artillery bombed several sites in the besieged Gaza Strip late last night causing damage but no injuries, reported WAFA correspondent.

Israeli warplanes bombed a site in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip destroying the site and causing a big hole in the ground.

Warplanes also attacked two sites in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, destroying them and causing fire and damage to nearby property.

They also fired three missiles at two other sites in the central and northern Gaza Strip, also causing damage.

Israeli artillery also fired two shells at a site near the Martyrs Cemetery, northeast of Gaza City, causing fire and heavy destruction.

No injuries were reported among the Palestinian population, said the correspondent.

Israel claimed the attacks came in reprisal for the firing of two projectiles from Gaza into southern Israel, of which one fell in an open area without causing any damage or harm while the other fell inside the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)