UN Special Coordinator Appalled by Israeli forces Beating Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque

United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland said on Wednesday that he was appalled by images of Israeli occupation forces beating Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“I am appalled by the images of violence inside the al-Qibli mosque. I am disturbed by the apparent beating of Palestinians by Israeli security forces and the large number of arrests,” Wennesland said in a statement.

“This holy period and places of worship should be for safe and peaceful religious reflection,” he added, noting that nearly 600,000 people have visited the Holy Sites in Jerusalem since the beginning of Ramadan.

The UN Special Coordinator called on political, religious, and community leaders on all sides “to reject incitement, inflammatory rhetoric, and provocative actions,” stressing that “the historic status quo of the Holy Sites must be upheld, in line with the special role of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.”

“Leaders on all sides must act responsibly and refrain from steps that could escalate tensions,” Wennesland added, affirming that the UN remains in close contact with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation.

(WAFA, PC)