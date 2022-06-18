Israeli Warplanes Attack Several Locations in Besieged Gaza Strip (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes attacked several locations in the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, causing heavy damage but no injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that a reconnaissance plane fired one missile at a location in the center of the Gaza Strip, followed by four other missiles fired by warplanes destroying the site and causing a fire.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on several locations in the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning (Video: Days of Palestine social media) pic.twitter.com/yEsp4Jtq6o — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 18, 2022

A warplane also fired two missiles at Malaka site, east of Zayton neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, destroying it in total.

According to the correspondent, a drone fired two missiles at a location north of Beit Lahiya, and another location east of Beit Hanoun, in the north of the Gaza Strip, destroying them in total and causing damage to nearby homes.

Israeli warplanes and drones are continuing to fly over the Gaza Strip and more explosions are being heard every now and then, the WAFA correspondent added.

Gaza has been under intense bombing by Israeli Air strikes in a number of areas. Fishermen have also been targeted.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/QmowN4ymTi — SueHsy 🇵🇸 🇵🇸💙 (@Thehopper7) June 18, 2022

Israel claims the attacks came after a missile was fired from the Gaza Strip and intercepted over the city of Asqalan, in the south of Israel.

Israeli navy ships, meanwhile, last night and again this morning attacked fishermen sailing in the south and north of the Gaza Strip and forced them to return to shore, according to local sources.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)