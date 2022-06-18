WATCH: Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Elderly Palestinian Man in West Bank

Jewish settlers on Saturday night attacked and injured an elderly Palestinian man in the occupied southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Middle East Monitor reported.

Jewish settlers also attacked Palestinian homes in the area, according to eyewitnesses.

A Palestinian was seriously injured in the head as a result of an attack by settlers during an attack on his home in Al-Jabari neighborhood in Hebron.. "Abdul Karim Al-Jabari".#Hebron#IsraeliCrimes #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/bKuSW4psPV — Freedom Voice (@Freedom91633786) June 18, 2022

Palestinian medical sources identified the elderly man as Abdul Karim Al-Jabari.

Areej, Al-Jabari’s daughter, said that the Jewish settlers attacked her father while he was working on his farm, resulting in head injuries. The elderly man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Local sources: "Abdul Karim Ibrahim Al-Jabari, 64, was moderately injured after being attacked by settlers while he was on his land opposite the entrance to Kiryat Arba settlement in Hebron." pic.twitter.com/yw6K6GjKgR — Palestine News 24/7 (@PaliNewsBot) June 17, 2022

Settlers also attacked Al-Jabari’s house, located near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba, east of Hebron, and other homes in the neighborhoods. The settlers vandalized gardens and properties, terrorizing women and children.

Jewish settlers living in illegal settlements in Hebron regularly attack Palestinian civilians under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)