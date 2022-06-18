WATCH: Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Elderly Palestinian Man in West Bank

June 18, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Abdul Karim Al-Jabari was attacked by Jewish settlers in Hebron. (Photo: via WAFA)

Jewish settlers on Saturday night attacked and injured an elderly Palestinian man in the occupied southern West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Middle East Monitor reported.

Jewish settlers also attacked Palestinian homes in the area, according to eyewitnesses.

Palestinian medical sources identified the elderly man as Abdul Karim Al-Jabari.

Areej, Al-Jabari’s daughter, said that the Jewish settlers attacked her father while he was working on his farm, resulting in head injuries. The elderly man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Settlers also attacked Al-Jabari’s house, located near the illegal settlement of Kiryat Arba, east of Hebron, and other homes in the neighborhoods. The settlers vandalized gardens and properties, terrorizing women and children.

Jewish settlers living in illegal settlements in Hebron regularly attack Palestinian civilians under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*