Israeli Warplanes Bomb Gaza for Fourth Night in a Row (VIDEO)

Israeli warplanes carried out a series of airstrikes last night targeting multiple locations across the besieged Gaza Strip, as the Israeli occupation’s navy imposed a ban on Palestinian navigation off the shores of the enclave, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli navy fired a barrage of gunfire Sunday morning at groups of fishermen sailing about 1.5 miles off the Gaza Strip and forced them to leave to the shore. The fishermen were told by the Israeli navy that they were no longer able to sail until further notice.

In violation of int'l law, israel closes Gaza's offshore permitted fishing zone entirely, leaving Palestinian fishers unable to earn a living #BDS https://t.co/vqQFLiNm24 — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 16, 2020

Earlier last night, warplanes bombed with six missiles a location near the city of Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, causing damages but no casualties.

Israeli fighter jets also bombed multiple targets and agricultural land across the coastal enclave, also causing damages but no casualties.

Video shows the Israeli bombing of Gaza tonight. pic.twitter.com/kmrGUEOgIy — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) August 16, 2020

For four days now, Israeli occupation authorities have escalated their aggression against Gaza, bombing targets and firing at fishermen and farmers at times.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)