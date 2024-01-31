50% of Israelis Reject Prisoner Exchange Deal, 72% Oppose Gaza Aid – Poll

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

50 percent of Israelis oppose a deal under which Israeli prisoners are released in exchange for a 45-day ceasefire and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners.

Half of Israelis are opposed to a deal between Israel and Palestinian Resistance factions that would see Israeli captives released from Gaza in exchange for thousands of Palestinians detained in Israeli prisons and a 45-day ceasefire, a new poll has found.

Published by Israel’s Channel 12 on Wednesday, the poll reportedly revealed that “50 percent of Israelis oppose a deal under which Israeli prisoners are released in exchange for a 45-day ceasefire and the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli prisons.”

The poll stated that “35 percent of Israelis support such a deal, while 15 percent do not have a specific answer,” the Middle East Monitor (Memo) reports.

Only 12 percent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition voters support the deal compared to 75 percent against. Among opposition-bloc voters, 53 percent are in favor versus 32 percent opposing.

Majority Support Blocking of Aid

The poll also found that 72 percent of the 503 respondents said, “the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip must be stopped until the Israeli prisoners are released,” with only 21 percent saying aid should continue to enter Gaza.

If Israeli elections were to be held today, the survey found that the National Unity Party headed by Benny Gantz would win 37 of the 120 Knesset seats, compared to the 12 it currently holds, the report adds.

On the other hand, the Likud Party, headed by Netanyahu, “will drop from the 32 seats it has now to 18 seats if the elections were held today.”

Channel 12 found that if elections were held today, the parties opposing Netanyahu’s coalition would obtain 73 seats, while the parties supporting Netanyahu would obtain 47 seats, according to the Memo report. Currently, the parties supporting Netanyahu have 64 seats in the Knesset.

It is necessary to obtain the confidence of at least 61 representatives in the Knesset to form a government.

MEMO further reports that calls have increased in recent weeks to hold early elections. These have been reportedly rejected by Netanyahu who says no ballot can be held during times of war.

(PC, MEMO)