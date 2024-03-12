By Air, Land and Sea – Israel Kills, Injures Scores of Palestinians in Gaza

Scores of Palestinian civilians were killed, and many others were wounded, in the ongoing Israeli bombardment of various areas in the Gaza Strip.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes launched three raids targeting homes in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City, killing ten people and injuring about 20 others.

Israeli artillery also bombed areas in the Al-Sabra, Sheikh Ajlin, and Tal Al-Hawa neighborhoods in Gaza City, killing at least three Palestinians, who were transferred to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex.

Four people were killed and others were wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed two houses in Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, accompanied by artillery shelling on residential buildings.

In central Gaza, Israeli occupation aircraft launched a series of raids on Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat, Al-Bureij, and Al-Maghazi refugee camps, killing a number of Palestinians and injuring others.

According to Al-Jazeera, at least nine Palestinians were killed as a result of the occupation bombing of a house belonging to the Abu Sinjar family in Deir al-Balah. Other people are reportedly missing.

East of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, Israeli aircraft bombed a house in the town of Bani Suhaila, while a second raid targeted the city center, which killed and wounded a number of people.

In the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, Israeli warplanes destroyed an entire residential square in the area, killing 11 civilians.

In Rafah, another Israeli raid targeted a house in the El Geneina neighborhood, while other areas were bombed near shelter centers and tents for displaced people.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,112 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,760 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’



(PC, WAFA)