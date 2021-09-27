Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Students Rally in El-Bireh

A Palestinian journalist was shot and injured and dozens of university students were suffocated by tear gas on Monday as Israeli forces attacked a rally near the Beit El Israeli military checkpoint, near El-Bireh city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

🇵🇸#Palestine || From the vigil that took place in Birzeit University in protest of the last Israeli crimes against Palestinians in West. pic.twitter.com/t29q9iLqX0 — Mohammed Kamel (@Mohamme33534892) September 27, 2021

Israeli forces attacked Birzeit University students who rallied in condemnation of the Israeli army killing of five Palestinians in Jenin and Jerusalem yesterday, according to WAFA.

#Palestine – A mass student stand at Birzeit University; Denouncing the crimes of the Israeli occupation after the assassination of 5 Palestinian youths in Jenin and #Jerusalem yesterday. pic.twitter.com/omDv8zLToO — Shehab (@ShehabPal) September 27, 2021

Isreali forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters towards protesters, causing dozens to suffocate, WAFA said, adding that a Palestinian journalist was shot and injured in the foot with a rubber-coated steel bullet while covering the protest.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)