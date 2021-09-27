Israeli Forces Attack Palestinian Students Rally in El-Bireh

September 27, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Students protest at Birzeit University against the Israeli assassination of five Palestinian youths. (Photo: via Social Media)

A Palestinian journalist was shot and injured and dozens of university students were suffocated by tear gas on Monday as Israeli forces attacked a rally near the Beit El Israeli military checkpoint, near El-Bireh city, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces attacked Birzeit University students who rallied in condemnation of the Israeli army killing of five Palestinians in Jenin and Jerusalem yesterday, according to WAFA.

Isreali forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters towards protesters, causing dozens to suffocate, WAFA said, adding that a Palestinian journalist was shot and injured in the foot with a rubber-coated steel bullet while covering the protest.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

