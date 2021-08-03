Israeli Forces Shoot, Critically Injure Palestinian Youth in West Bank

August 3, 2021 Blog, News
Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

A Palestinian youth was shot and injured today evening by Israeli forces near the apartheid wall to the west of Jenin, in the northern occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Security sources told WAFA that a Palestinian youth, from the town of Umm al-Fahem inside Israel, was critically injured after being shot by Israeli forces near the apartheid wall to the west of Jenin.

He was taken to a hospital inside Israel.

“Over the course of 2020, Israeli security forces killed 27 Palestinians, seven of them minors: one in the Gaza Strip, 23 in the West Bank [including East Jerusalem] and three inside Israel,”  Human Rights group B’tselem reported. 

In at least 11 of the 16 killings investigated by B’Tselem in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinians “posed no threat to the lives of the forces” or any other person at the time they were shot.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

