One Soldier was Killed, More Injured in Gaza Battles – Israeli Army

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Clashes with heavy machine guns continued in the Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip between Resistance fighters and invading Israeli soldiers.

The Israeli occupation army acknowledged, at dawn on Sunday, the killing of a reserve officer from the engineering corps, in battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the southern Gaza Strip.

“The 21-year-old reserve assistant Ando Alem Kabeda from the town of Kiryat Gat was killed during the battles taking place in the southern Gaza Strip last night,” the Israeli army said in a statement.

The Israeli army also announced that 12 officers and soldiers were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip over the last 24 hours.

Al Jazeera correspondent reported that the Israeli Rescue Unit (669) continued to transport wounded soldiers from central Gaza.

According to the latest official toll, the number of Israeli officers and soldiers killed in the ranks of the army since the beginning of the war hit 523, including 189 since the start of the ground war in Gaza.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

On Friday, the Israeli newspaper Walla reported that 4,000 Israeli soldiers have become disabled since the beginning of the war on Gaza on October 7 and estimates suggest that the number could rise to 30,000.

The site also said that the Israeli army “does not provide all data about the wounded to the public, for fear that it will lower people’s morale.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 23,968 Palestinians have been killed, and 60,582 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, AJA)