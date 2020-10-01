Israel’s Attorney General: Netanyahu Could Be Suspended as PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could be suspended from his post if he used his authority to influence criminal proceedings he is facing in court, the Times of Israel reported today.

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who has previously said that Netanyahu does not have to step down, told the ultra-Orthodox Mishpacha magazine he could be suspended due to a conflict of interest.

#Israel AG says #Netanyahu may need to be suspended as PM over 'conflict of interest'.https://t.co/2C9AnPTjOS — Mvoice (@Mvoice13) September 30, 2020

“When you use your executive power as prime minister to influence your criminal [cases], that creates a serious problem,” Mandelblit was reported as saying in recordings aired by Israeli TV Channel 12.

“How do you handle that problem?” Mandelblit asked, noting: “It’s not math. I’m not rushing to anything, and I’m trying to be very considerate and very calm.”

Netanyahu was indicted in November in cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and for allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage.

Bribery charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine. Fraud and breach of trust carry a prison sentence of up to three years.

