PA Official: Dialogue with Hamas Takes Place from National Perspective

Bilateral dialogue between Fatah and Hamas is taking place from a national perspective, the secretary of Fatah’s central committee, Jibril Rajoub, announced yesterday.
Responding to rumors about “disputes in the Fatah-Hamas national dialogue,” Rajoub stressed the claims were “baseless”.
In Lieu of a #Liberation Strategy: #Palestinian #Elections are Designed to Buy Time https://t.co/8fZgZtovC3 via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/DnIUNqdRCD
— @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) September 30, 2020
“We are planning a nationally-focused bilateral framework for all the Palestinian people,” he pointed out, adding that the potential outcomes would be “national”.
Fatah and Hamas’ recent agreement, Rajoub continued, would turn into a ‘national consensus.’ “The PA will not set a date for elections until all factions agree on a national action,” he explained.
#Palestine Needs You: Six Reasons to Support the #PalestineChronicle https://t.co/wpps4zwy9p via @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/PSuEQO83wU
— @palestinechron (@PalestineChron) October 1, 2020
Hamas and Fatah recently agreed to hold the first elections in Palestine in nearly 15 years.
Following a meeting at the Palestinian Embassy in Istanbul, a press release was issued that confirmed the two biggest Palestinian factions had reached ‘a unified vision’.
(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)
Be the first to comment