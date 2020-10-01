PA Official: Dialogue with Hamas Takes Place from National Perspective

Bilateral dialogue between Fatah and Hamas is taking place from a national perspective, the secretary of Fatah’s central committee, Jibril Rajoub, announced yesterday.

Responding to rumors about “disputes in the Fatah-Hamas national dialogue,” Rajoub stressed the claims were “baseless”.

“We are planning a nationally-focused bilateral framework for all the Palestinian people,” he pointed out, adding that the potential outcomes would be “national”.

Fatah and Hamas’ recent agreement, Rajoub continued, would turn into a ‘national consensus.’ “The PA will not set a date for elections until all factions agree on a national action,” he explained.

Hamas and Fatah recently agreed to hold the first elections in Palestine in nearly 15 years.

Following a meeting at the Palestinian Embassy in Istanbul, a press release was issued that confirmed the two biggest Palestinian factions had reached ‘a unified vision’.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)