Iran Accuses Israel of Plot to Sabotage Missiles

Iran has accused Israel of being behind a failed plot to sabotage its defense industry and the production of missiles, state media reported on Thursday.

“The intelligence unit of the Defence Ministry thwarted one of the largest sabotage plots targeting Iran’s missile, aviation, and airspace military industry,” Iranian state TV said.

“This sabotage was carried out under the guidance of the Zionist intelligence services and their agents.”

There was no immediate response from Israel.

An unnamed Iranian Defence Ministry official was quoted by Tehran’s state media as saying a network of agents sought to introduce defective parts into the production of advanced missiles.

"For #Israel to understand the reasons behind the growing Palestinian resistance in all of its forms, it needs to look at the devastated refugee camps of #Jenin, Balata and Nur Shams – not #Tehran – for the answers." The latest editorial by @RamzyBaroud https://t.co/IQajOhf5EU pic.twitter.com/Vew6mF74hU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 31, 2023

The tension between Iran and Israel continues to grow. On August 29, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that the United Nations should act against a potential escalation caused by Iran and Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gallant also blamed Iran for the increase of Palestinian shooting operations targeting Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank.

(PC, MEMO)