Israel Destroys Lebanese Border Marker, Observation Tower – UNIFIL

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have violated the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, destroying UNIFIL property and advancing into southern Lebanon, UN officials report.

In yet another ceasefire violation, Israeli occupation forces destroyed a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel, as well as an observation tower.

“This morning peacekeepers observed an IDF bulldozer destroying a blue barrel marking the line of withdrawal between Lebanon and Israel in Labbouneh, as well as an observation tower belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces immediately beside a UNIFIL position there,” the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement on Saturday.

The Israeli army’s “deliberate and direct destruction of both clearly identifiable UNIFIL property and infrastructure belonging to the Lebanese Armed Forces is a flagrant violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” the statement added.

UNIFL called on “all actors to avoid any actions, including the destruction of civilian property and infrastructure, that could jeopardize the cessation of hostilities.”

Lebanese Army Repositioned

According to the Lebanese channel, Al Mayadeen, Israeli occupation forces advanced into new areas in the western sector of south Lebanon earlier in the day, conducting bulldozing operations and demolishing Lebanese homes with explosives.

On Thursday, the Lebanese army entered the southern town of Naqoura to reposition its forces, following the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the area.

This marks the third such Israeli withdrawal from territories occupied during the recent ground invasion, Al Mayadeen reported.

The channel’s correspondent in south Lebanon said Israeli units were observed withdrawing from Naqoura’s neighborhoods towards Ras Naqoura and Alma al-Shaab while conducting sweeps with automatic rifles.

At the same time, Israeli Merkava tanks continued to shell several homes in the area.

The correspondent noted that an Israeli military convoy, reinforced with eight Merkava tanks, a bulldozer, and Hummer vehicles, advanced from the town of Ramieh towards al-Salhani, al-Qawzah, and reached Wadi Mazlam near the outskirts of Beit Lif—territory that had not been accessed during the recent Israeli war on Lebanon.

Ceasefire Agreement

A ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel took effect on November 27, marking the end of more than 14 months of conflict.

Lebanese health authorities announced that over 4,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon over the past year.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the total death toll since October of last year is 4,047. The cumulative number of injuries during the conflict has now reached 16,638.

The ceasefire terms stipulate that Israel will gradually withdraw its forces south of the Blue Line, the de facto border, while the Lebanese army will deploy across south Lebanon within 60 days.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)