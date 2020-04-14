Israel’s Mossad Admits to Stealing Face Masks, Medical Supplies amid Global Shortage

Israel’s spy agency Mossad has admitted to resorting to theft to obtain face masks and other medical supplies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Mossad official made the revelation during an interview with Israeli media.

The intelligence agency has and will use all means to procure necessary equipment during the pandemic, according to Ilana Dayan, host of Channel 12’s “Fact”.

Mossad is currently involved in efforts to procure supplies ranging from face masks to the mechanical ventilators required to keep some COVID-19 patients alive.

When asked whether those efforts have included theft, the head of the intelligence agency’s technology division, identified by “Fact” only as H., affirmed: “We stole, but only a little.”

“The citizens of Israel will have no shortage,” he said according to Haaretz. “In the world, in general, there will be a great shortage. People are dying because of a lack of equipment. In Israel, people won’t go without.”

H. did not elaborate further on what methods the Mossad has used to procure medical equipment.

A number of countries worldwide have blocked the export of face masks and other medical supplies in order to preserve their own stocks as they come face to face with the highly contagious virus.

Israel has reported more than 11,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 117 deaths.

