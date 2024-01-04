Tensions in West Bank, Lebanon are Part of ‘Israeli Extremist Agenda’ – Jordan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Everyone will pay the price for violating international law and not restraining this extremism”. – Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi

The increasing tension in the occupied West Bank and Lebanon is part of the Israeli government’s extremist agenda to prolong its political leadership and drag the West into a regional war, Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Wednesday.

“The crimes committed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon are a translation of this agenda,” Safadi said in a statement following the assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh al-Arouri in the Lebanese capital Beirut on January 2.

“Israel is implementing it through killings and destruction,” Safadi added.

“Everyone will pay the price for violating international law and not restraining this extremism,” Jordan’s FM warned.

Arouri and six others were killed on Tuesday in an Israeli drone attack in the southern Dahieh district of Beirut, known as Hezbollah’s stronghold.

Less than 24 hours later, a terror attack hit the Iranian city of Kerman during a commemoration in honor of the late General Qasem Soleimani, killing over 100 people.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned that his group would “fight without restraint” if Israel wages war on Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to pound Gaza by air, land, and sea for the 90th day in a row.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 57,296 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)