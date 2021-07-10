‘Jerusalem is Red Line’: Palestinian Flag March Held in Umm Al-Fahm (VIDEO)

July 10, 2021 Blog, News, Videos
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israel took part in a Palestine Flag March organized on Friday in the city of Umm Al-Fahm in Israel. (Photo: via QNN)

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israel took part in a Palestine Flag March organized on Friday in the city of Umm Al-Fahm in Israel, Arab48.com reported.

The Palestine Flag March was organized by young Palestinians and sponsored by Palestinian factions and public figures in Israel.

The Palestinian flag was raised during the march by Palestinians wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh chanting anti-Israeli occupation slogans.

Among the chanted slogans was: “Jerusalem is a red line.”

The march came in response to the Israeli Flag March organized annually on 15 June and in protest against the continuous Israeli aggression in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.