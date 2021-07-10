‘Jerusalem is Red Line’: Palestinian Flag March Held in Umm Al-Fahm (VIDEO)

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israel took part in a Palestine Flag March organized on Friday in the city of Umm Al-Fahm in Israel, Arab48.com reported.

The Palestine Flag March was organized by young Palestinians and sponsored by Palestinian factions and public figures in Israel.

Hundreds of Palestinians take part in Palestine flag march https://t.co/RMYH7MSDMp — Joe Catron #SaveSilwan (@jncatron) July 10, 2021

The Palestinian flag was raised during the march by Palestinians wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh chanting anti-Israeli occupation slogans.

Among the chanted slogans was: “Jerusalem is a red line.”

The march came in response to the Israeli Flag March organized annually on 15 June and in protest against the continuous Israeli aggression in Sheikh Jarrah, Silwan, and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

