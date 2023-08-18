Old Wounds That Never Healed: Hamza Abu Sneneh Succumbs to Wounds

It was just over two years ago when the whole thing started.

On May 7, 2021, a large number of Israeli soldiers raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Soon, chaos ensued.

Palestinians ran in all directions to survive what seemed to be another typical, although violent Israeli attack on the holy Mosque.

Some stood in defiance, to defend their holy site, throwing at the soldiers whatever they could find in front of them.

But the raid continued, and Palestinian bodies dropped on the ground, either suffocated by tear gas, or hit by bullets.

It was then that Hamza Abu Sneneh was injured.

Dead Two Years Later

The Palestinian young man died last night of wounds he had sustained more than two years ago.

He was shot by Israeli gunfire inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem.

Abu Sneneh, a 30, was one of those injured during the Israeli raid on May 7, 2021.

The Israeli raid took place when Palestinian Muslims were performing Taraweeh prayers during the holy month of Ramadan.

He was injured by an Israeli rubber-coated bullet at that time, which resulted in multiple fractures in his skull and the loss of his left eye.

Wounded, then Arrested

At that time, he was transported for treatment to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital, before he was arrested by Israeli occupation forces a few days later despite his critical health condition.

He was later released.

Abu Sneneh suffered from the effects of the injury over the past two years, and his health deteriorated in the weeks leading up to his death.

He was married and had two daughters.

Abu Sneneh’s family lives in the Bab Hatta neighborhood in the Old City of occupied Jerusalem.

(WAFA, The Palestine Chronicle)