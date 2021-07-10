Jerusalem: Makassed Hospital Raided in Search for Critically Wounded Palestinian

Israeli police storm Al-Makasseb hospital. (Photo: Video Grab)

Israeli forces raided Makassed Hospital in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday evening in search of a young man they had earlier shot and critically injured in Silwan.

Palestinians were attacked by Israeli forces in Silwan after occupation forces carried out a mass raid in the village the night before prompting rallies.

Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters Palestinians in the overcrowded neighborhood as some men set fire to a pole where the forces had installed surveillance cameras to watch the people in Silwan, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

They also attacked a truck that shoots skunk water after arriving in the neighborhood to spray the homes and streets with foul water, Wafa added.

Israeli forces opened fire at Palestinians, injuring at least one Palestinian who was taken to Makassed hospital with critical wounds.

After he was admitted, Israeli forces loudly raided the hospital in search of him, causing panic among patients.

