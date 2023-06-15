Islamic Jihad Leader Meets Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei in Tehran

Khamenei reportedly felicitated the Islamic Jihad leader for what he described as the group’s success during the recent confrontation with Israel in Gaza.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, met on Wednesday with the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, Anadolu news Agency reported.

Al-Nakhalah is currently visiting Iran, leading a delegation of senior group leaders. This is his first visit since last month’s Israeli air offensive on the Gaza Strip.

At least 33 Palestinians were killed, including several Islamic Jihad leaders, in the Israeli assault, which came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on May 13.

Highlights of Imam Khamenei's meeting with Sec. Gen. of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement and his accompanying delegation pic.twitter.com/28zGnIeGkF — Khamenei Media (@Khamenei_m) June 14, 2023

Khamenei added that the recent battle in Gaza showed that the “Zionist enemy” is in a “passive position” and that the Islamic Jihad and other groups in Gaza have “identified the correct path”.

“I congratulate Islamic Jihad’s victory in Gaza’s recent battle. The Zionist regime’s current condition is very different from 70 years ago, and this enemy is in a passive position today,” Khamenei reportedly said.

“Palestine’s Resistance movements have correctly identified the path and are proceeding wisely on it,” Khamenei added.

The Iranian leader noted that the “growing power” of Palestinian groups “is the key to bringing the Zionist enemy to its knees”, adding that the “path must continue”.

(MEMO, PC)