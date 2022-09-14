Jewish Parents Block Palestinian Caregivers from Entering Workplace

Jewish parents prevent three Palestinian caregivers from entering the daycare center in which they work. (Photo: via Ground News TW Page)

A group of Jewish parents prevented three caregivers from entering the daycare center in which they work on Tuesday because of their Palestinian identity, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

The director of the daycare center in Tel Aviv’s Holon suburb, run by the Na’amat women’s organization, felt threatened by the parents and pressed the emergency panic button.

The three Palestinian women from Jerusalem went home and said that they would not return to work again.

The parents gathered and blocked the Palestinian caregivers from entering the center after a post on Holon’s municipal Facebook page in which the mother of a child claimed that the new caregivers do not speak Hebrew.

“This incident is racism par excellence. We will not accept such conduct by any means,” the National Chair of Na’amat, Hagit Pe’er, said.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)

