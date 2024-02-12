GAZA LIVE BLOG: Horrific Massacre in Rafah | Resistance Ambushes Soldiers | Gaza Hospitals under Attack | Israel Bombs Lebanon – Day 129

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Although Israeli media reported that the Israeli army was “suffering from a difficult situation in Khan Yunis after being exposed to a very large ambush” on Sunday night, the Israeli army only admitted to the killing of two soldiers. Meanwhile, the bombing of the Gaza Strip continued, with a horrific massacre in the overpopulated city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, which killed at least 67 Palestinians. Israel announced the rescue of two captives, without providing further details. However, the news has not been confirmed by the Palestinian side. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Monday, February 12, 3:40 pm (GMT+2)

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We eliminated 10 Israeli soldiers from zero-range

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted “the spy equipment at the Israeli radar site” with a guided missile, and it achieved a direct hit.

SCOTLAND’S PM: The British government and opposition should “hang their heads in shame as we witness a massacre in which thousands of women and children are killed in Gaza.”

AL-JAZEERA: The Dutch government said it will appeal in the Supreme Court a ruling banning the export of spare parts for F-35 fighter jets to Israel.

EU FOREIGN POLICY CHIEF: The Israeli government wants to get rid of UNRWA.

SCOTLAND'S PM: The British government and opposition should "hang their heads in shame as we witness a massacre in which thousands of women and children are killed in Gaza."

AXIOS (citing Israeli official): An Israeli delegation will head to Egypt tomorrow, in an attempt to support negotiations regarding prisoners held by the Resistance in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY: 9 soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS: The health situation in Gaza is the worst in the world.

AL-JAZEERA: Tel Aviv prevented the Special Envoy for the Palestinian Territories of the Human Rights Council from entering Israel.

Monday, February 12, 2:15 pm (GMT+2)

DAVID CAMERON: We are very concerned about the situation in Rafah.

A-JAZEERA: A child and his sister were killed after an Israeli drone opened fire on them northwest of the city of Rafah.

ISRAELI GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN: It would be ridiculous if the war stopped now.

ISRAELI ARMY: We bombed Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We set up a precise ambush for an Israeli force east of Khan Yunis. As soon as the force arrived at the ambush site, our fighters surprised it with machine guns, anti-personnel shells, fortifications, and explosive devices, leaving the force members dead and wounded.

AP: The possibility of reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza dominated the recent call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We set up a precise ambush for an Israeli force east of Khan Yunis. As soon as the force arrived at the ambush site, our fighters surprised it with machine guns, anti-personnel shells, fortifications, and explosive devices, leaving the force members dead and wounded.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian journalist Alaa Al-Hams died as a result of her wounds sustained in the bombing of her family’s home in the Al-Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, a few days ago.

NBC (citing informed sources): Biden believes that Netanyahu wants the war to continue

Monday, February 12, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces forced the displaced people from Siham School in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, to leave and fired shells at the school.

TURKISH FM: The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it is “deeply concerned about the increase in Israeli attacks on Rafah, and we consider this part of a plan to expel the residents from their land.”

DIRECTOR OF KUWAITI HOSPITAL: Our hospitals are turning into mass graves.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation forces forced the displaced people from Siham School in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, to leave and fired shells at the school.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Violent clashes are now taking place between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces in the town of Abasan Al Kabira, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: a Hezbollah official survived after an Israeli drone bombed a car in the town of Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

NETHERLANDS: A Dutch court bans the export of F-35 aircraft spare parts to Israel

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar shells a command and control position for the Israeli forces in the Al-Taqadum axis in the center of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Two Israeli raids on the towns of Khiam and Al-Adisa in southern Lebanon.

Monday, February 12, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel's ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone targeted a car with a missile in the town of Bint Jbeil, south of Lebanon.

Monday, February 12, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The bodies of 67 Palestinians were transferred to hospitals after the occupation massacre in the city of Rafah, and that the process of retrieving the victims is still continuing.

MSF: The announced attack by Israel on Rafah will be disastrous

BELGIAN MINISTER: Gaza is witnessing the worst humanitarian crisis and genocide must be prevented.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The bodies of 67 Palestinians were transferred to hospitals after the occupation massacre in the city of Rafah, and that the process of retrieving the victims is still continuing.

NETANYAHU: Military pressure will lead to the release of all those kidnapped.

ANSARALLAH: We targeted an American ship in the Red Sea and achieved a direct hit.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETY: The spread of a large number of epidemics due to the absence of health infrastructure.

Monday, February 12, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

JAPAN: Japan expressed deep concern about the Israeli attacks on the city of Rafah, which is crowded with displaced Palestinians in the south of the Gaza Strip and adjacent to the border with Egypt.

WHO: Medical supplies for Gaza are so far a drop in the ocean of needs

Monday, February 12, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 15 people were martyred in an Israeli bombing of a house on Al-Baraka Street in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 12, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

UKMTO: A ship has been targeted by two missiles 40 nautical miles off the coast of Yemen.

Monday, February 12, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS: The attack on Rafah is a continuation of the genocidal war.

HAMAS: The attack on Rafah is a continuation of the genocidal war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 10 martyrs, including children, arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah after the bombing of a house in the Al-Baraka area.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were killed in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.

Monday, February 12, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli occupation army announced that two Israeli hostages had been “liberated” during a joint operation by the army, police, and public security in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, and said that they were in good condition.

Monday, February 12, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the raids that targeted mosques and homes in Rafah has risen to 63, including children, in addition to the injury of dozens, including children.

"Why did they bomb us? They told us it's a safe zone!" An injured Palestinian woman was surprised by the Israeli heavy bombing of the safe zones in Rafah.

Monday, February 12, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 11 people were killed and dozens injured as a result of the Israeli raids on Rafah.

ISRAELI ARMY: We carried out attacks on specific targets in Al-Shaboura.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: Intense raids targeted populated homes opposite the headquarters of the Crescent Society in central Rafah.

AL-JAZEERA: There were casualties as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a house and a mosque in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Clashes, artillery shelling, and intense raids took place in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

A violent Israeli air strike targeted Rafah, close to the border with Egypt.

Hundreds of citizens fled to the Kuwaiti Hospital to escape the violent Israeli bombing of the northern area of ​​the city of Rafah.

Monday, February 12, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MEDIA: Transporting the dead and wounded from the ambush took hours

Monday, February 12, 12:50 am (GMT+2)

KAN: The Israeli army “is suffering from a difficult situation in Khan Yunis after being exposed to a very large ambush, and we are following it.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)