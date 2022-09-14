Israeli Authorities Order Expulsion of 15 Palestinian Families near Jerusalem

The Israeli occupation authorities issued expulsion orders on Wednesday for fifteen Palestinian families living between the towns of Bir Nabala and Beit Hanina to the northwest of Jerusalem, the Middle East Monitor reported.

According to Hassan Mleihat, General-Supervisor of Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights, Israeli forces raided the area and delivered several orders to expel the families from the Kaabneh Bedouin community.

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday notified Bedouin residents of Arab Al Kaabneh, northeast of occupied Jerusalem to evacuate their homes, as a part of displacement to uproot Bedouin communities near Jerusalem and to replace the original residents with Jewish colonizers. pic.twitter.com/caCKV1YC2a — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 14, 2022

Mleihat said that this measure appears to be an attempt to seize the land where Palestinian residents have set up their tents. He stressed that these expulsion orders come as part of Israel’s ethnic cleansing policy in favor of illegal Jewish settlers, particularly in and around Jerusalem.

Mleihat also called on human rights and international institutions to uphold their responsibilities to defend the residents of these communities and to provide all possible support to consolidate their presence in the area.

All Jewish settlements are illegal under international law.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)