Report: Israeli Forces, Settlers Committed over 700 Attacks against Palestinians in January

The Israeli occupation forces and Jewish settlers carried out more than 700 attacks against Palestinians and their properties during the month of January, according to the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission.

In its monthly report on the Israeli violations and colonial expansion, the Commission said that these attacks ranged from a direct assault on people, vandalism of property, leveling of lands, uprooting trees, seizure and demolition of property, closures, barriers, and physical injuries.

Most of these attacks were in the Nablus Governorate, followed by Jenin Governorate, then Bethlehem Governorate.

Moayyad Shaban, the head of the commission, said that the number of attacks carried out by Jewish settlers amounted to 150 and that they attempted to establish six new settlement outposts in different areas of the occupied West Bank but mainly in the Nablus Governorate, with 72 attacks.

Shaban added that, in January, the Israeli occupation authorities issued 55 demolition orders under the pretext of construction without a permit, most of which were concentrated in the Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, and Salfit governorates.

