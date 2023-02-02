WATCH: Jewish Settlers Vandalize Church, Smash Jesus Statue in Jerusalem’s Old City

Jewish settlers vandalized a church in the occupied Old City of Jerusalem and smashed a statue of Jesus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Jerusalem Governorate said in a press statement that three Jewish settlers stormed the Church of the Condemnation, located at the Second Station of the Via Dolorosa, smashed a statue of Jesus and attempted to set the church on fire.

The guard employed by the church quickly restrained the vandal before he could inflict further damage to the site.

A man was arrested after vandalising a statue of Jesus Christ at a church in occupied East Jerusalem. The suspect is a Jewish extremist, according to one of the church guards who claims to have seen him before, whereas the Israeli police claim he is an American tourist pic.twitter.com/1KeV8aQiA5 — TRT World (@trtworld) February 2, 2023

Today’s attack is merely the latest in a string of settler attacks perpetrated over the course of the last months against Christians and their property in Jerusalem.

Earlier, on the evening of last Thursday, illegal Jewish settlers attacked an Armenian restaurant at the New Gate in the Christian Quarter of Jerusalem.

Other recent settler attacks against Christians in Jerusalem included the attempt of Jewish settlers to climb the walls of the Armenian Monastery in Jerusalem and lower the Monastery flag, scrawling racist slurs in Hebrew on the walls of the Armenian Patriarchate vowing ‘Revenge and death to Arabs, Armenians and Christians’ and the desecration of some 30 gravestones at the historic Protestant cemetery on Mt. Zion.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)