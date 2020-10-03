Jewish Settler Rams into Flock, Kills 10 Sheep near Hebron

A Jewish settler rammed his car into a flock of sheep to the south of Hebron city, killing 10 sheep, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Coordinator of the Protection Committees in Masafer Yatta and Southern Hebron Fuad al-‘Amur told WAFA that a Jewish settler deliberately rammed his car into a herd belonging to Ali al-Awawdeh in Khallet al-Nayas, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), killing 10 sheep.

An israeli drives his car though a herd of Palestinian-owned sheep near the town of Al-Samou, killing 10 of them & injuring several others #BDS https://t.co/O5G6zpKJDw — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) October 3, 2020

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)