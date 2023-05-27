For 15th Day in a Row, Israeli Forces Impose Siege on Palestinian Village near Ramallah

May 27, 2023
Jewish settlers set Palestinian cars on fire in the village of Al-Mughayyir, east of Ramallah. (Photo: via QNN)

Israeli occupation forces continued, for the 15th day in a row, to impose a siege on a Palestinian village near Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces blocked the two entrances of Al-Mughayyir village, east of Ramallah, prohibiting residents from entering or leaving it.

The village is frequently targeted by illegal Jewish settlers and Israeli soldiers.

On Friday, one resident was shot in the head and four others injured as Jewish settlers attacked the village, setting on fire five vehicles and 270 straw bales belonging to local farmers.

(WAFA, PC)

