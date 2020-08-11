Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure Man near Nablus

A Palestinian man was attacked and injured today by Jewish settlers in the town of Huwwara near Nablus, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Ghassan Daghlas, in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, told WAFA that a group of settlers from the nearby illegal Israeli settlement of Yitzhar, chased after and attacked local resident Mustafa al-Masri, 30, while he was working on his land to the north of Huwwara town, causing him fractures and bruises in his legs.

Al-Masri was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)