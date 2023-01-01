Scores of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in Provocative Start to 2023

Scores of Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday, just a few hours after the beginning of the New Year, The New Arab reported.

Dozens of settlers forced their way into the site, the third holiest in Islam, via the Mughrabi Gate, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces protected them as they worshipped at the compound in breach of the longstanding status-quo agreement governing Al-Aqsa, which says non-Muslims are allowed to visit but not pray there.

Moreover, on Sunday, radical groups associated with the “Temple Mount Faithful” movement sent a letter to extreme-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is known for his violent rhetoric against Palestinians.

They called for increased access by Jewish extremists to the Muslim holy site and the building of a synagogue on its grounds.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in 1967 before illegally annexing it in 1980 in a move not recognized by most of the international community.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)