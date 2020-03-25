Jewish Settlers Assault Palestinian Villagers in overnight Attack

Jewish settlers attacked several homes in the Palestinian village of Madama, to the south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, local sources said.

Settlers from the illegal settlement of Yitzhar attacked homes in the southern section of the village, according to Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors settlement activities in the northern West Bank.

Palestinians confronted the settlers and kicked them out of their village in the overnight attack, he said.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinians casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)