WATCH: Israeli Forces Attack Primary School Students with Teargas Canisters

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday attacked Palestinian primary school students with teargas canisters in Tubas, in the occupied West Bank.

The Red Cross said that over 30 Palestinian students in an elementary school in the Tayasir village suffocated as Israeli forces fired teargas canisters fired towards them during a raid of the village.

Watch | Israeli occupation forces attack Palestinian elementary school students with teargas in the village of Tayasir, northeast of the occupied West Bank, today. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/sR6AjO9FFJ — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 14, 2021

Local sources said that Israeli forces fired teargas canisters directly and heavily towards the students, resulting in dozens of suffocation cases.

Video footage shows the young students crying and screaming as the teargas fired towards them caused burning and pain in their eyes, throat, lungs and skin.

(QNN, PC, Social Media)