Jewish Settlers Assault Shepherds, Pelt Them with Rocks in Masafer Yatta Area

Jewish settlers today assaulted Palestinian shepherds who were herding their livestock in the area of Susia in Masafer Yatta in the south of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

For years, activists have documented soldiers expelling Palestinians from Firing Zones in the Jordan Valley,while allowing settlers to pass freely. In response to a FOI request, the IDF said it was a mistake. Happens. So what's the problem? Good you asked. https://t.co/3KhBxfNcm9 — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) February 11, 2021

Rateb Jabour, from the popular anti-wall, anti-settlement committees, told WAFA that Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Suseya attacked the shepherds and threw rocks at them to get them to leave the pastures.

Settlers’ attacks against Palestinian shepherds and residents in Masafer Yatta is an almost daily occurrence.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)