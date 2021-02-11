Jewish Settlers Assault Shepherds, Pelt Them with Rocks in Masafer Yatta Area

February 11, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settler violence against Palestinian shepherds is routine in the Masafer Yatta Area. (Photo: via QNN)

Jewish settlers today assaulted Palestinian shepherds who were herding their livestock in the area of Susia in Masafer Yatta in the south of the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Rateb Jabour, from the popular anti-wall, anti-settlement committees, told WAFA that Jewish settlers from the illegal settlement of Suseya attacked the shepherds and threw rocks at them to get them to leave the pastures.

Settlers’ attacks against Palestinian shepherds and residents in Masafer Yatta is an almost daily occurrence.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.