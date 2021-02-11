UNRWA Distributes China-Donated COVID-19 Supplies to Palestinian Refugees

The timely provision of COVID-19 supplies by the Government of the People’s Republic of China are being distributed across 141 UNRWA-run health centers in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, the Agency has said in a press release.

The UNRWA said the donation will serve some 5.7 million Palestinian refugees across all five fields of UNRWA operations.

China Donation of COVID-19 Supplies Distributed across all five fields of UNRWA operations https://t.co/jyjXN5lf9q #UNWRA #Gaza — Eye On Gaza (@Eye_On_Gaza) February 10, 2021

UNRWA acting Director of External Relations Department, Tamara Alrifai, expressed her sincere appreciation to the Government of China:

“This support for Palestine refugees is greatly appreciated, coming at a time when they needed generosity most. We look forward to continuing our valued partnership with China to further mitigate the hardship of the Palestine refugees as the pandemic persists in 2021.”

Reiterating China’s continued support to UNRWA, Head of the representative office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, Ambassador Guo Wei, said,

“As a good friend of Palestine, China has always valued the cooperation with UNRWA, and will continue to support UNRWA’s work, providing assistance to Palestine in its fight against the epidemic, improving people’s livelihood and promoting development to make positive contributions to peace, stability and development in the Middle East.”

Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon & Jordan continue to experience dire humanitarian circumstances due to ongoing conflict in Syria & wider impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn about our 2021 response thru the Syria Regional Crisis Emergency Appeal➡️ https://t.co/rZjxyY3rf3 pic.twitter.com/4ijYNQHMO6 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 11, 2021

China-donated vaccines are being used to equip frontline UNRWA health and non-health staff who are in constant contact with the public.

The Agency pointed out that recent interventions were aimed at “preventing the further transmission of COVID-19 in the refugee community… Refugee patients visiting UNRWA health centers with pre-existing health conditions or displaying respiratory symptoms who are identified at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 will also benefit from this contribution.”

