UNRWA Distributes China-Donated COVID-19 Supplies to Palestinian Refugees

UNRWA has been helping Palestinian refugees since 1949. (Photo: Fawzi Mahmoud, The Palestine Chronicle)

The timely provision of COVID-19 supplies by the Government of the People’s Republic of China are being distributed across 141 UNRWA-run health centers in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, the Agency has said in a press release.

The UNRWA said the donation will serve some 5.7 million Palestinian refugees across all five fields of UNRWA operations.

UNRWA acting Director of External Relations Department, Tamara Alrifai, expressed her sincere appreciation to the Government of China:

“This support for Palestine refugees is greatly appreciated, coming at a time when they needed generosity most. We look forward to continuing our valued partnership with China to further mitigate the hardship of the Palestine refugees as the pandemic persists in 2021.”

Reiterating China’s continued support to UNRWA, Head of the representative office of the People’s Republic of China to the State of Palestine, Ambassador Guo Wei, said,

“As a good friend of Palestine, China has always valued the cooperation with UNRWA, and will continue to support UNRWA’s work, providing assistance to Palestine in its fight against the epidemic, improving people’s livelihood and promoting development to make positive contributions to peace, stability and development in the Middle East.”

China-donated vaccines are being used to equip frontline UNRWA health and non-health staff who are in constant contact with the public.

The Agency pointed out that recent interventions were aimed at “preventing the further transmission of COVID-19 in the refugee community… Refugee patients visiting UNRWA health centers with pre-existing health conditions or displaying respiratory symptoms who are identified at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19 will also benefit from this contribution.”

