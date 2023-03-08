‘Rome Doesn’t Want You’: Italians Protest Netanyahu’s Visit (PHOTOS)

March 8, 2023 Articles, Features, Images
Posters featuring Iconic Italian artists saying 'Netanyahu, Rome Doesn’t Want You' appeared in the Italian capital ahead of Netanyahu's visit. (Photo: Yalla, Supplied)

By Romana Rubeo

Pro-Palestine activists in Italy launched a campaign to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Italy, which is set to start on Thursday.

The campaign has been launched by the newly-formed activist collective Yalla Roma, which aims at bringing together several pro-Palestine groups operating in the Italian capital.

Activists put posters up around the city, featuring iconic Italian actors from the past, the likes of Anna Magnani and Nino Manfredi, wearing a kuffiya, with the writing: “Netanyahu, Rome Doesn’t Want You”.

The Palestinian community of Rome, along with other pro-Palestine groups, also organized a sit-in in downtown Rome on Thursday, under the title: Netanyahu, You Are Not Welcome.

Netanyahu will fly to Rome on Thursday for his third official trip since he returned to power in December. 

(The Palestine Chronicle)

- Romana Rubeo is an Italian writer and the managing editor of The Palestine Chronicle. Her articles appeared in many online newspapers and academic journals. She holds a Master’s Degree in Foreign Languages and Literature and specializes in audio-visual and journalism translation.
