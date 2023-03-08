‘Rome Doesn’t Want You’: Italians Protest Netanyahu’s Visit (PHOTOS)

By Romana Rubeo
Pro-Palestine activists in Italy launched a campaign to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Italy, which is set to start on Thursday.
The campaign has been launched by the newly-formed activist collective Yalla Roma, which aims at bringing together several pro-Palestine groups operating in the Italian capital.
Activists put posters up around the city, featuring iconic Italian actors from the past, the likes of Anna Magnani and Nino Manfredi, wearing a kuffiya, with the writing: “Netanyahu, Rome Doesn’t Want You”.
The Palestinian community of Rome, along with other pro-Palestine groups, also organized a sit-in in downtown Rome on Thursday, under the title: Netanyahu, You Are Not Welcome.
Netanyahu will fly to Rome on Thursday for his third official trip since he returned to power in December.
(The Palestine Chronicle)
Be the first to comment