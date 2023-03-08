‘Rome Doesn’t Want You’: Italians Protest Netanyahu’s Visit (PHOTOS)

By Romana Rubeo

Pro-Palestine activists in Italy launched a campaign to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Italy, which is set to start on Thursday.

The campaign has been launched by the newly-formed activist collective Yalla Roma, which aims at bringing together several pro-Palestine groups operating in the Italian capital.

Activists put posters up around the city, featuring iconic Italian actors from the past, the likes of Anna Magnani and Nino Manfredi, wearing a kuffiya, with the writing: “Netanyahu, Rome Doesn’t Want You”.

The Palestinian community of Rome, along with other pro-Palestine groups, also organized a sit-in in downtown Rome on Thursday, under the title: Netanyahu, You Are Not Welcome.

Netanyahu will fly to Rome on Thursday for his third official trip since he returned to power in December.

(The Palestine Chronicle)