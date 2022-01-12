Jewish Settlers Attack, Injure Palestinian Surveying Engineer near Nablus

A group of Jewish settlers attacked a surveying engineer on Wednesday night, while he was working in the town of Kafr Qallil to the south of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local sources told WAFA that Jewish settlers physically attacked a 28-year-old surveying engineer, from Salfit governorate, while he was working in the town of Kafr Qallil, causing him injuries to the head.

Israeli settler violence, harassment & intimidation is a daily reality for many Palestinians living under brutal Israeli occupation & apartheid. This near Ramallah. Grim. Settler violence = state violence. See this from @btselem https://t.co/N3si60njgS pic.twitter.com/kE1Pv6j8Hz — Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) January 10, 2022

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

According to data gathered by Mondoweiss, there were at least 25 reported incidents of Israeli settler violence against Palestinians since the unofficial July 1st deadline to annex the West Bank passed. https://t.co/LeiNawCPhd #Israel #Palestine pic.twitter.com/JLNYRRdsYb — Mondoweiss (@Mondoweiss) August 3, 2020

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.