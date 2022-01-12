Palestinian Government Accuses Israel of Committing Crimes in Negev

The Palestinian government, on Wednesday, accused Israel of committing crimes against Palestinians in the Negev region, Anadolu News Agency reported.

“The crimes of the occupying state in Negev are an extension of its war on the Palestinian Arab presence,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The occupation's forces arrest a 17 year old girl during today's violent attacks on Arab Al-Atrash, Negev.#savealnaqab https://t.co/9DSAq2UZlh — محمد الحناجرة 𓂆 (@hanjori11) January 12, 2022

The Ministry condemned in the “strongest terms the heinous crime committed by the occupying power against the Palestinian Arab citizens of the Negev, their land and property.”

It also denounced the continuous repression, abuse and land bulldozing for the second day in a row.

Palestinian residents of Negev have staged several protests against their land demolition by the “Jewish National Fund” ahead of their confiscation.

#Israeli occupation forces arrested 16 civilians, including a minor and three women, from the village of Al-Atrash in the Negev desert, the #Palestinian Information Centre reported. https://t.co/Rro4EyapS9 pic.twitter.com/ASla1ngWhf — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 12, 2022

On Tuesday, Israeli occupation forces arrested 16 civilians, including a minor and three women, from the village of Al-Atrash in the Negev desert.

The Jewish National Fund was established as a non-profit Zionist organization in the year 1901, with the purpose of collecting money from Jews in the world to purchase land in Palestine.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)