Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Girl, Steal 90 Sheep near Jericho

Jewish settlers stole 90 sheep from a Palestinian family on Monday after attacking a girl guarding them, The New Arab reported.

According to The New Arab, the incident took place near Ein Al-Auja, an area in the occupied West Bank near Jericho city.

A Palestinian girl had been grazing the sheep when she was attacked by Jewish settlers who then made off with the flock, lawyer Mahmoud Ghawanmeh was cited as saying by the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The attack took place while the girl’s father was elsewhere, according to Ghawanmeh.

Some half a million Israelis now live in about 130 settlements across the West Bank, a region home to nearly 2.5 million Palestinians. The settlements breach international law.

