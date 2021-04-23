Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Vehicles in West Bank

Jewish settlers threw stones at Palestinian vehicles in West Bank. (Photo: via Social Media)

Jewish settlers attacked Palestinian vehicles traveling between the northern West Bank cities of Nablus and Jenin, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Ghassan Daghlas, who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the northern West Bank, said that settlers hurled stones at vehicles with Palestinian registration plates near the entrance of the former outpost of Homesh, evacuated in 2005, smashing the windshields of some of them.

Jewish settler violence against Palestinians and their property is commonplace in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

It includes arsons of property and mosques, stone-throwing, uprooting of crops and olive trees, attacks on vulnerable homes, among others.

Over 700,000 Israeli settlers live in Jewish-only colonial settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

