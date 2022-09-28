Jewish Settlers Attack Home, Injure Two Palestinians near Nablus

Two Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in a Jewish settler attack on a Palestinian family in the village of Madama, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A Palestinian Red Crescent source told WAFA that two Palestinians were injured after they were beaten by Jewish settlers who attacked their house.

The two were taken to the Rafidia hospital for treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

Over 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)